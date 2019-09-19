Bridlington road set to be closed for seven days to carry out 'deep structural works'

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is to carry out essential deep structural works to repair the road surface in Bridlington.

The work is due to start on Monday October 14 and will be carried out on a section of Bempton Lane between Marton Road and Thoresby Avenue.

It is being carried out to fix underlying issues with the ground which the council say "became apparent after major resurfacing works were completed last year, and caused parts of the road to sink."

Investigations into the ground settlement have taken place and the proposed repairs are aimed at rectifying the problem.

The scheme is expected to take seven days to complete and a temporary road closure will be put in place during that time.

Traffic will be diverted via Harewood Avenue and Thoresby Avenue, and there will be a signed HGV diversion route via Marton, Flamborough and Bempton.

Residents living within the working area will still be given access to their homes.

The repairs will be carried out by PBS (NE) Construction Ltd on behalf of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at the council, said: “Our engineers have been carrying out investigations into the cause of the ground failures and now we can begin to fix the problem with the road surface on Bempton Lane.

“We’d like to thank residents and motorists in advance for their patience while we carry out these essential works.”