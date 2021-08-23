Bridlington RNLI team presented with £400 cheque from the ‘Buddies in Boats’ organisation
The Bridlington RNLI team received a welcome boost from the ‘Buddies in Boats’ organisation at a recent event.
The submariner veterans presented a cheque for £400 to representatives of the lifeboat at The Telegraph.
A Bridlington RNLI spokesman said: “Thank you to the Buddies in Boats for their fantastic donation.
“The submariner veterans enjoyed a great time at The Telegraph.
“They visit every year and are a terrific bunch of guys.
“Submariner and Lifeboats crew member Jason Stephenson and land lubber Bob Taylor collected the cheque on behalf of Bridlingon Lifeboats.”
Meanwhile, a group of cyclists have completed the Way of the Roses coast to coast cycle route, raising money for the RNLI, The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Cancer Research UK, raising £3,663.75.