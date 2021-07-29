Bridlington RNLI set to host open day at the lifeboat station this Saturday

The Bridlington RNLI open day is held this Saturday.

The free event will take place at the Bridlington Lifeboat Station this Saturday (July 31) between 11am and 4pm.

A spokesman said: “The event will start at 11am with a speech from the mayor and will then run until 4pm.

“Activities throughout the day will include tombola, refreshments, hook a Lifeboat, beach games and much more such as water safety advice and crew talks.

“There will also be a bucket collection in the town.

“Every one of the 238 stations around the country hold an open day to raise money for the coming year, but also to show the public where the money is spent.

“Our boats will be on display along with other lifesaving elements such as the coastguards and the lifeguards.