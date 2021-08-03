Bridlington RNLI Open Day raises a record breaking £8,391

The RNLI Open Day sprang into action with a speech by Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry.

This year’s Bridlington RNLI Open Day, held on Saturday, proved to be a record breaker regarding funds accrued.

Every one of the 238 lifeboat stations around the country hold an open day to raise money for the coming year, but also to show the public where the donated funds are spent by the charity.

The team at Bridlington had the lifesaving boat on display along with all the other vital elements such as the coastguards and the lifeguards.

The open day sprang into action with a speech by Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry and throughout the event various activities were held including a tombola, refreshments, hook a Lifeboat, beach games, safety talks, and much more.

An RNLI spokesman said: “We managed to raise £8,391.02 – a record for an open day.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from the public, it is fantastic – we can only keep the boats afloat with their generosity.