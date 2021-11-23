Bridlington resident’s delight after scooping £18,500 on Saint Catherine’s lottery

Saint Catherine’s Hospice fundraiser Ellie Fry is pictured with the charity’s lottery sign.

The £18,500 rollover winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said: “I’m overwhelmed to win such a large amount. It was such a great surprise.

“Saint Catherine’s is such a wonderful organisation. I’ve always been a great supporter of them and I always will be.

“I’ve been in the lottery since the very start.

“I will use the winnings to treat myself and my family.

“I need a new television and I might put some of it towards a night camera so I can see the wildlife in my garden.”

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “Thank you to all our lottery players who help to support the work of Saint Catherine’s week in, week out. And a huge congratulations to our big winner from Bridlington!

“We hope the news has sunk in and you and your family enjoy your special treats.”

It costs £2 per play and cash prizes can be won every week of £1,500, £200, £50, £25 and £10 - plus the rollover which can reach a maximum of £20,000.