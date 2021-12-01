Bridlington Railway Station named the busiest in East Riding – Office of Rail and Road statistics

Bridlington Railway Station saw 144,000 entries and exits by passengers in 2020-21.

Statistics from the Office of Rail and Road show an estimated 591,000 passengers used the 20 stations in East Riding during 2020-21.

This was 79% fewer than in 2019-20, when 2.8 million travelled on trains in the area.

The busiest station was Bridlington which saw 144,000 entries and exits by passengers.

However, this was down from 484,000 the year before, and the lowest number of passengers since comparable records began in 1997.

This was followed by Beverley, with 125,000, and Brough, which saw 88,800 passengers use the station.

Across Great Britain, usage of railway stations fell from three billion in 2019-20 to 687 million – a fall of 77%.

Six stations in Britain had no passengers in 2020-21, mainly due to services being suspended because of the coronavirus crisis.

In the East Riding of Yorkshire, the quietest station was Rawcliffe, which welcomed 36 passengers last year, compared to 330 in 2019-20.

Separate figures from a YouGov poll of 56,000 adults show 51% of Britons think their local train services are very good or fairly good.

In Yorkshire and The Humber, 43% of people surveyed said the same.

Andy Bagnall, director-general at industry body the Rail Delivery Group, said: “The station usage figures show how the rail industry kept people moving for the first year of the pandemic.

“Some of the entries on the list reflect where people like key workers were travelling from and also the acceleration of changes to how people are travelling after the pandemic.