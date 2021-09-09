Bridlington pub’s day of price cuts to highlight VAT issue in hospitality industry
A Bridlington pub is to cut the prices by 7.5% to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
Prices at The Prior John on the Promenade will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day.
The pub’s manager Sandra Cook said: “It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs and restaurants, in normal circumstances, pay 20%. Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages.
“Customers coming to The Prior John on Thursday, September 23 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.
“However, as a result of the VAT increase to 12.5% on October 1, we will have to increase food prices. We urge the chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”