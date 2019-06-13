Bridlington pub set to be converted into flats

Plans have been submitted to convert a Bridlington pub and hotel into nine two-bedroom flats.

The New Crown Hotel in Quay Road has been closed for several months and VR Property Developers now wants to give the building a new lease of life.

The application is to create nine flats, removing an existing single storey extension to the rear and converting outbuildings to form parking spaces, a bin store and cycle parking area.

The application says: "Careful consideration has been given to the internal layout, driven by the desire to improve the setting and appearance of the building and also to minimise the impact of the change of use on the local environment.

"It is considered the proposed development will secure the retention of the building and that the number and type of units represents the optimum development of the site, without compromising on car parking layout, highway safety or external alteration to the building."

There would be three flats on each of the three storeys.