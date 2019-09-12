Bridlington pub listed in CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020

A Bridlington pub has been acclaimed for the quality of its real ale – by members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.

The Prior John, on Promenade, is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2020, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer. They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

VIDEO: Take a look inside the new look Wetherspoon's Prior John pub in Bridlington

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Prior John deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2020.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, Maxine Powell, said: “I am delighted that The Prior John has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

First look behind the scenes at Bridlington's Prior John pub after £1.7million refurbishment: PICTURE GALLERY

The pub, which first opened as a Wetherspoon in May 2000, reopened last month following its £1.7million refurbishment which included an extension to the customer area and existing beer garden.

A total of 42 new jobs, a combination of bar and kitchen roles, were created through the refurbishment project.