Bridlington Pride will be held in July next year

Residents are being asked to ‘save the date’ when the Bridlington Pride takes place on Saturday, July 2 next year.

A spokesman for the group said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended the open meeting at the Bridlington Spa on Wednesday, June 30.

“We really appreciate you taking the time to meet with us and offer your support. It is because of your positivity that we are able to make this announcement.

“We will, hopefully, take forward some of the plans from last year to make it a Pride to remember.

“If you have any questions, suggestions or feedback please let us know.”