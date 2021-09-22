Bridlington Pride is launching a new LGBTQI+ youth group – here’s how to get involved with the initiative

The Bridlington Pride group is launching a new LGBTQI+ youth group for young people aged between 11 and 17 years old.

The launch will take place at East Riding Leisure Bridlington on Thursday, September 30 between 5pm and 7pm.

Donna Walker, chairperson at Bridlington Pride, said: “It will be an opportunity for those wishing to use the group to tell us what they want from the group.

“We have invited local services such as CHCP, The Samaritans and representatives from the Humberside Police.

“We are also looking for volunteers to help run the group. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can gain more information by emailing [email protected]”