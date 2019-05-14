Bridlington poppy campaign just misses out on national award

The Free Press’ Let’s Turn The Town Red campaign - which saw more than 2,000 poppies put up around Bridlington to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One - has narrowly missed out on a national award.

The successful project, which was run in partnership with representatives from the local branch of the Royal British Legion, was recognised in the JPI Media Awards.

The ceremony was held at BAFTA’s headquarters in Piccadilly in London on Friday, when Free Press reporter John Edwards was on the shortlist of three in the Communities Reporter of the Year category, but he was unable to bring the trophy bac to Bridlington.

The campaign originally hoped to get 607 poppie sput up, one for each man from Bridlington who died in the war.

There was better news for former Free Press reporter Kieran Murray, who was named news reporter of the year at the event, for his work at the Edinburgh News.

The awards were open to more than 200 titles up and down the country which are owned by JPI Media, the Free Press’ parent company.