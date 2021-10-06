Bridlington police team issue new appeal to recover rare spaniel stolen from a farm at Buckton

The spaniel, stolen on Thursday, September 9, is described as a female cream and red dog, She is two years old and microchipped. Photos provided by Humberside Police

Officers have conducted enquiries in the area and had a number of lines of enquiry within North West and North East of England which have not led to the recovery of the dog.

They are now appealing for anyone with any information that could lead to them reuniting this dog with her owners, who have naturally been left very distressed and worried about her.

Detective Constable Joanne Richardson, leading the investigation, said: “We are aware of the fear of dog owners following incidents of this nature.

“I would like to offer some reassurance to pet owners that we have not seen an increase in our area but would always ask for people to take some basic crime prevention measure to protect their own dogs.

“Report any suspicious activity to the police, if you see people checking out properties please call us to report your concerns.

“If your dog is kennelled outside please ensure these are secure and locked and install CCTV to monitor your property if at all possible.

“If you are out with your dog please keep your dog under full and proper control, in sight and avoid leaving your pet tied up in a public place and outside shops.

“We very much welcome the raised awareness of this type of incident and would ask owners to remain vigilant and report any concerns to us.