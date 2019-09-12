Bridlington petrol station set to be closed for 10 weeks

A petrol station in Bridlington will be closed for approximately 10 weeks.

The Esso filling station, on Scarborough Road, is due to be demolished to make way for a bigger store to be rebuilt in its place.

It will close on Sunday September 15 at 11pm and is hoped to reopen in November following the refurbishment.

A notice on the door states: "Sorry for an inconvenience caused.

"All the team at Bridlington would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers and look forward to seeing you all in our bright new store once we reopen."

The forecourt at the fuel station was refurbished in 2013 with new tank, new pumps and a refitted canopy.