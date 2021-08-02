Bridlington Model Boat Society set to host open weekend

Bridlington Model Boat Society will host it’s annual Open Weekend on Saturday and Sunday August 7 and 8 from 10am until 4pm.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:07 am
Bridlington Model Boat Society's base at Carnaby Industrial Estate.

It will held be at the society’s 7.5 acre club site on Carnaby Industrial Estate and the event will be sign posted along Lancaster Road

A spokesman said: “There won’t just be model boats because the club also has a scale model truck track, off-road buggy track and a large rock crawling area.

“There is a full programme of events on both days and a bumper raffle will be held for club funds.

“It is free entry and free parking so for something a little different to see this weekend why not come along and watch all the models being put through their paces.”

