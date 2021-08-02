Bridlington Model Boat Society set to host open weekend
Bridlington Model Boat Society will host it’s annual Open Weekend on Saturday and Sunday August 7 and 8 from 10am until 4pm.
It will held be at the society’s 7.5 acre club site on Carnaby Industrial Estate and the event will be sign posted along Lancaster Road
A spokesman said: “There won’t just be model boats because the club also has a scale model truck track, off-road buggy track and a large rock crawling area.
“There is a full programme of events on both days and a bumper raffle will be held for club funds.
“It is free entry and free parking so for something a little different to see this weekend why not come along and watch all the models being put through their paces.”