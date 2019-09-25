Bridlington man pays tribute to 'mum and best friend' after man charged with murder

A Bridlington man is paying tribute to his "mum and best friend" who was found dead in her home last week.

Humberside Police have launched a murder investigation after Vera Hudson, 57, was pronounced dead at her home in Hull on Thursday, September 19.

Her son Daniel Galloway said she "was respected and loved by many people" and "not only my mum but my best friend".

Vera, who was originally from Bradford, lived in Bridlington for 10 years and lived on Victoria Road.

She also worked at Foresters Lodge whilst living in Bridlington before moving to Hull to be with her late husband, who passed away eight months ago.

Mark Jewitt, 25, of Constable Street has been charged with murder and remains in police custody.

Vera has left behind five children, Rebecca, Sarah, Daniel, Kelly and Dale, who are now fundraising to help pay for her funeral.

Daniel added: "We all still finding this hard to deal with, she loved to dance and always had high spirits

"Our lives will never be the same we love you mum and miss you. Dance high with the angels you always did say you could dance circles around the younger generation."

The 32-year-old who lives in Bridlington has put up posters in local pubs and supermarkets asking for any donations.

"Any support would me massively appreciated so if anyone would like to donate anything we want to thank you all," he added.

Daniels fundraising page for Vera's funeral can be seen here.

Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gadd, said: “I would just like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has called in with information since we launched our appeal.

“If you have any information, and have not yet spoken to us, please call 101 quoting log 88 of 19/09/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”