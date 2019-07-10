Bridlington man Josh Beasley's grand challenge to fundraise for Huntington’s Disease

A 22-year-old man is fund raising for Huntington’s Disease after he lost his mother to the illness at 10-years-old and diagnosed at 18-years-old.

Josh Beasley will be taking part in a five-day trek of the Grand Canyon, with his partner James Hall, in September.

The pair have to raise £3750 each to take part in the charity challenge, organised by Global Adventure Challenges, which will involve them camping in the heart of the canyons each night.

Josh has currently raised nearly £3900 and his partner James has raised £2600.

Recently he held a fundraising evening at The Telegraph, on June 28, which raised £1313.

"I would like to thank all the businesses that donated and also would like to thank The Telegraph for letting us hold the charity event there. And Jade Scott for providing entertainment for the evening."

Speaking about his reasons for choosing the challenge, he said: "We’re raising money for Huntington’s Disease after I was diagnosed at 18-years-old and lost my mother to the illness at the age of 10-years-old.

"There currently is no cure.

"I have always wanted to see the Grand Canyon and thought what better way than to raise money whilst seeing it!

"My partner James has been so supportive, I was initially going on my own but he signed up too and decided to do it together."

The 22-year-old, who works at Morrisons in Bridlington, is the community champion for the store due to his fundraising efforts.

Speaking about the charity, Josh said: "The charity has helped me so much since my diagnosis by offering support and giving me the opportunity to meet people in the same situation, without which I don’t think I would’ve have the confidence to talk about Huntington's Disease."

The pairs next fundraising event will take place on July 15 at the Attic Tea rooms in Bridlington.

He hopes to raise funds for Huntington's Disease at the afternoon tea event which can be booked for £15.99 for two-people.