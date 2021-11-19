Bridlington man celebrates lip-sync success on Tik Tok site as followers total reaches 138,500
A Bridlington man is continuing to take a social media site by storm with his performances gathering more than 138,500 followers.
Paul Martin became an internet sensation by lip synching along to various songs on the extremely popular Tik Tok video-sharing service.
He now has more than 150,000 ‘likes’ on the site as people from around the world click to watch his various videos.
Mr Martin suffered a stroke six years ago and struggles with his certain aspects of his speech.
However, this has not stopped him performing on the platform, collaborating with his friends and even using the split screen option to perform side-by-side with some of the world’s top stars.
Mr Martin, 52, who used a run a commercial cleaning franchise while living in America, said he joined the dancing and singing app during lockdown to keep himself occupied.
Mr Martin, who lives on Marshall Avenue, said: “I have been performing duets and shout-outs and this has seen the people following me rise to 138,500.
“I have performed a duet with Jason Derulo.
“Iam pleased with the way with how people have reacted and I am hoping to reach 200,000 followers. That is my next goal.”