Bridlington man celebrates lip-sync success on Tik Tok site as followers total reaches 138,500

Paul Martin sings on Tik Tok.

Paul Martin became an internet sensation by lip synching along to various songs on the extremely popular Tik Tok video-sharing service.

He now has more than 150,000 ‘likes’ on the site as people from around the world click to watch his various videos.

Mr Martin suffered a stroke six years ago and struggles with his certain aspects of his speech.

However, this has not stopped him performing on the platform, collaborating with his friends and even using the split screen option to perform side-by-side with some of the world’s top stars.

Mr Martin, 52, who used a run a commercial cleaning franchise while living in America, said he joined the dancing and singing app during lockdown to keep himself occupied.

Mr Martin, who lives on Marshall Avenue, said: “I have been performing duets and shout-outs and this has seen the people following me rise to 138,500.

“I have performed a duet with Jason Derulo.