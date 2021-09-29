Bridlington man builds beautiful sailing dingy in his garage

Mike Eckles, his wife Sue, and daughter Charlotte are pictured with the new sailing dingy.

A Bridlington man has added to the impressive array of vessels in the town’s harbour by building a beautiful sailing dingy.

Mike Eckles built the wooden boat in his garage and is already looking to make another, smaller one for his grandchildren.

The dingy was created from marine ply and iroko wood and epoxy glued.

Former ship surveyor Mr Eckles said: “This one is the second boat I have built – the first one was a 22 foot gaff cutter which I sail out of Bridlington Harbour.

“This was finished about 10 years ago.

“This new boat I started about four years ago but I didn’t get around to completing it.

“Thanks to the Covid-19 lockdown and retirement I had more time, so I set about finishing it off.

“This was just a project of mine and I built it for a bit of fun really.

“My grandchildren will get it in due course.

“I have started another sailing dingy in the back garden which will probably go to the other grandchildren.”