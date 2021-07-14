Bridlington Lions Club’s hut help for Quay Academy pupils
Bridlington Lions Club has provided a new outside space for Quay Academy pupils to enjoy.
The club has bought the school a play hut. A Lions Club spokesman said: “We are delighted to help Quay Academy by paying for a play hut. Play huts are part of the academy’s plans to improve outdoor playgrounds. The hut will provide a quiet space for children to use during break times.
“It will be used for reading, writing, colouring and games and help to improve interactions and positive play during playtime.”
Bridlington Lions Club now has a new president following the organisation’s annual changeover.
John Bayne has taken over the role from John Hall. The spokesman added: “The club is pleased to have a new member and are hopeful of two more shortly.”