Bridlington Lions Club’s hut help for Quay Academy pupils

Bridlington Lions Club has provided a new outside space for Quay Academy pupils to enjoy.

The club has bought the school a play hut. A Lions Club spokesman said: “We are delighted to help Quay Academy by paying for a play hut. Play huts are part of the academy’s plans to improve outdoor playgrounds. The hut will provide a quiet space for children to use during break times.

“It will be used for reading, writing, colouring and games and help to improve interactions and positive play during playtime.”

Outgoing Lions president John Hall hands over to new president John Bayne. Photo submitted

Bridlington Lions Club now has a new president following the organisation’s annual changeover.