Bridlington Lions Club member earns Melvyn Jones Fellowship after 35 years service with the organisation

David Baker was presented with the Melvyn Jones Fellowship for long-standing service as a Lion.

Over the years of support David has given to Lions, he has been president of the club as well as being responsible for organising the long-standing partnership the club has with a Dutch club – arranging visits on a biannual basis.

Mr Baker said: “I am very honoured to receive the award, the presentation was a complete surprise.

“It’s a prestigious award in the Lions organisation.

“I have been a Lion for just over 35 years and the award is given for the length of service and what a member has achieved during that time.”

A Lions spokesman said: “Congratulations David – a fantastic achievement – and thank you for your continued support.”