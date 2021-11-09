Bridlington Lifeboat Station to host a Christmas Craft Fair later this month
The Bridlington Lifeboat team will be hosting a Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 27 at 11am.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 12:55 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:15 pm
Around 20 local crafts people will be at the station, plus Arnold’s Oyster and Prosecco bar, mulled wine, chilli jams and chutneys as well as RNLI mascot Stormy Stan and Santa making an appearance.
A spokesman said: “If all goes well with our alcohol licence request we will also be launching the Bridlingon Lifeboats rum and vodka range!”