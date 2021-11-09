Bridlington Lifeboat Station to host a Christmas Craft Fair later this month

The Bridlington Lifeboat team will be hosting a Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 27 at 11am.

Around 20 local crafts people will be at the station, plus Arnold’s Oyster and Prosecco bar, mulled wine, chilli jams and chutneys as well as RNLI mascot Stormy Stan and Santa making an appearance.