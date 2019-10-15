Bridlington Lifeboat responds to fishing boat that 'lost the ability to steer'

Bridlington Lifeboat launched in the early hours of Monday morning after a fishing boat "had lost the ability to steer and required help".

Crews were alerted to the 12 meter vessel, with a crew of four, after the UK Coastguard received a call from the boat 29 miles off the Bridlington coast.

Image: Andy Brompton/RNLI

Bridlington's lifeboat 'Antony Patrick Jones' and its volunteer crew made their way quickly to the stricken craft at 2.12am.

On arrival at the fishing boat, which had come from Scarborough, a tow rope was passed and rigged.

‎Andrew Brompton‎, lifeboat press officer, said: "After a check was made on the boats position a decision was then made that the shorter distance would be to tow the boat to Bridlington.

"Due to the state of the low tide a tow into the harbour was not an option due to the size of the fishing boat. The sea was calm and the forecast good so it was decided that the fishing boat would anchor.

Image: Andy Brompton/RNLI

"The lifeboat came ashore and made ready to launch later in the day.

"The crews launched again just before 5pm and towed the boat and its crew safely into the harbour where it was found that the fishing vessel rudder was missing."

Image: Andy Brompton/RNLI