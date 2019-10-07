Bridlington lifeboat crew respond to man in the sea after dinghy capsized

Bridlington inshore lifeboat launched over the weekend to respond to a man in the sea after his dinghy capsized.

The UK Coastguard requested the immediate launch on Saturday morning and crews made sure the sailor and his dinghy reached the shore safely.

Image: Andrew Brompton

Crews were alerted to reports shortly after crews carried out mooring and boat handling routines.

Andrew Brompton, press officer at Bridlington lifeboat, said: "Before the briefing for Saturdays mornings lifeboat exercise we were joined for a cuppa by the Humber lifeboat crew who had arrived to take their lifeboat home.

"The Humber Severn class lifeboat had been lifted out at the harbour while RNLI Technicians carried out some work.

"Some of our Shannon crew carried out mooring and boat handling routines before heading back to the beach for a new recovery procedure.

"Shortly after the Shannon reached the boathouse the UK Coastguard requested the immediate launch of the inshore lifeboat after receiving reports of a man in the sea after his sailing dinghy had capsized.

"The inshore lifeboat crew made sure the sailor and his dinghy reached the shore safely."