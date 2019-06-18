Bridlington Lifeboat called to help yacht sailing from Holland

Bridlington's lifeboat crew spent more than six hours at sea last night helping four sailors whose yacht had suffered engine failure.

The 10 metre yacht which was sailing from the Netherlands to Hartlepool encountered problems 12 miles from Bridlington.

The crew had resorted to using their engine due to very little wind and once that failed the yacht was hardly moving and a call was made to the UK Coastguard.

The lifeboat reached the yacht in good time and soon had it under tow and heading to the harbour. On reaching Bridlington bay both boats had to wait until the tide started to rise before they were able to enter the harbour.

The lifeboat crew returned to their base just after 4am.