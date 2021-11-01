Bridlington land train service extended for an extra week until Sunday, November 7
East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Coastal Services team has decided to extend the land train service in Bridlington for an additional week.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 9:20 am
The land train service will operate between East Riding Leisure Bridlington and Sewerby Hall from 10:30am until 3:30pm daily until Sunday, November 7.
Kirsty Salisbury, general manager atCoastal Services, said: “This will be your last opportunity to ride on our land trains before we put them away for the winter. Why not take a ride on our trains up to Sewerby Hall where entry into the grounds is free again from Monday, 1 November.”
Customers are advised to check the platforms for departure times.