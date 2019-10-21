Bridlington Hospital team take top NHS award for outstanding services

A team from Bridlington Hospital have scooped the top award for patient experience.

The Bridlington orthopaedic team were presented with the award at a ceremony at Scarborough Spa to celebrate outstanding achievements at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The Trust’s annual Celebration of Achievement Awards recognises the exceptional work of teams and individuals from across the region.

The Bridlington orthopaedic team is one of a few units in the country to provide surgery for joint replacements and discharge the patient all in one day. Until recently, a hip replacement would mean a hospital stay of five days. The team have worked together to streamline processes and procedures so that patients who are eligible are prepared before and after their surgery with information and follow up.

During the ceremony, the team were praised for their ‘can do’ attitude and culture of positivity that has transformed patient care and their experience. They were also runners-up in the innovation category.

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The Celebration of Achievement Awards have become a valuable and highly regarded way of honouring colleagues who have excelled in their achievements and service for the Trust and to the patients, families and clients we serve.

“Every year we face increasing challenges and the pressures we face have never been greater. The awards reflect the excellent work taking place at Scarborough and Bridlington hospitals and it is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the contributions of our staff and services on the East Coast.”

Joined by them at the awards were the Bridlington volunteer gardeners who have transformed a scruffy patio area outside Johnson ward to provide a lovely outdoor space for patients, visitors and staff.

Over 320 staff and guests from across the Trust celebrated the work of colleagues who have gone over and above for others. The Trust’s annual staff recognition ceremony is fully funded by sponsorship and showcases the excellent work taking place throughout the organisation.