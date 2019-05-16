Bridlington Heart Screening team are Lottery winners

The Bridlington Heart Screening Day team has received a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund for £10,000 which will pay for two more screening days in the town.

That means the project will be able to test 700 young adults as it aims to spread the word about undetected heart conditions following the death of a popular local teacher in 2017.

Gail Slater, who was one of the former Marks & Spencer staff who set up the campaign when the store closed last year, said: “This means we have enough funds in place for six more screening days so far, with the first two being held on August 6 and 7 this year at Bridlington Club for Young People and Headlands School respectively.

“Hopefully we will hold two days next year and have April pre-booked already for this.”

The team held its first screening day last year after it was established following the death of James Moorfoot. He was a teacher at Hornsea School who collapsed and died while playing football for Langtoft.

Gail added: “Since we started our fund-raising to hold heart screening days for young people aged 14-35, in memory of James, we have raised approximately £35,000 which is beyond all of our expectations and we cannot say thank you enough to everyone who has supported us and given donations.

“We are still waiting to hear about the amount we will receive from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme too, helping to increase our total further.”

The fund-raising continues with a fashion show at M&Co in Prince Street on Thursday, June 6, with tickets available from the store for £5.