Bridlington gets ready for the Tour de Yorkshire - and here is the route

Bridlington is gearing up for the return of the UK’s biggest cycle race - with stage three of this year’s Tour de Yorkshire set to depart from outside the Spa next Saturday.

This is the third time that the race has visited the resort, with the 2015 and 2017 editions starting on the seafront. But the women’s race is heading here for the first time and this is also the first occasion that the world’s top cyclists have gathered in Bridlington at a weekend.

Blue and yellow bunting has been put up in Old Town. You can collect bunting from the Old Town Information Point but there is only a limited supply

Stage three will take the peloton to Scarborough, via Hunmanby, Seamer and Whitby.

The women’s race is due to leave at 9.05am withthe men setting off at 2.45pm - 15 minutes later than originally planned.

The riders will head through the town centre in a procession, before making their way through the Georgian Old Town to the A165 past New Pasture Lane estate, where racing will officially start for the day.

The route is:

The route for Stage Three

○ South Cliff Road

○ Bridge Street

○ Queen Street

○ Cross Street

○ Chapel Street

○ Beck Hill bridge

○ Hilderthorpe Road

○ Station Road

○ Quay Road

○ St John Street

○ High Street

○ Market Place

○ Scarborough Road

South Marine Drive and part of Kingston Road will be closed to vehicles from 6pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday and on-street parking will also be suspended.

Langdale Wharf car park will also be closed but the Bridlington park and ride will be in operation.

For each race there will be rolling road closures along High Street and on-street parking there will also be suspended.

Ian Burnett, head of asset strategy at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are looking forward to hosting some of the best cyclists in the world in this year’s Tour de Yorkshire, which will be exciting for the crowds.”

Perhaps the biggest name in cycling, Tour de France champion Chris Froome, leads the star names expected in Bridlington - following in the footsteps of Sir Bradley Wiggins who took part in the 2015 event.

Marcel Kittel, Lizzie Deignan, Mark Cavendish, Greg van Avermaet and Olympic winner Elinor Barker are also racing.