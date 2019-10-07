TCF Photography

Bridlington Fun Run 2019 in nine photos

People battled through miserable, wet conditions for Sunday's one-mile fun run in Bridlington.

Alfred Scruton was first across the finish line followed by Benjamin Anderson. TCF Photography braved the conditions to take photographs for the Bridlington Free Press. See photos from half marathon here.

Bridlington Fun Run 2019

Bridlington Fun Run 2019

Bridlington Fun Run 2019

Bridlington Fun Run 2019

