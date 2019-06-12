Bridlington fights back after survey calls it one of worst resorts in Britain

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has issued a passionate defence of Bridlington, following the damning survey by Which?.

The consumer group published a list of around 100 resorts in the UK, and raked Bridlington as one of the worst.

Paul Bell, its head of economic development, stuck up for the town.

He said: “Bridlington has so much to offer both residents and visitors, with the renaissance of the town continuing.

“Recent multi-million-pound projects undertaken by the council to improve and enhance the town’s infrastructure and public realm are helping to create the right conditions for businesses to invest in Bridlington - creating new employment opportunities and new prosperity - such as the recently constructed Premier Inn Hotel, which was the first purpose-built hotel in the town since the 1930s.

“Bridlington has enjoyed two fantastic summer seasons and these have been boosted yet further thanks to a diverse programme of events, such as the popular Active Coast programme and various festivals, and the variety of the tourism offer, such as the expansion in the popularity of nature tourism provided by facilities such as RSPB Bempton.

“Another example of a popular recent event was Race the Waves, which saw thousands of car enthusiasts visit the town. Many events in Bridlington have had council involvement in either organising them or supporting them.

“Council-run venues in the town, which have also seen millions of pounds of investment in recent years, also continue to see record visitor numbers from people enjoying shows and events at Bridlington Spa to using the state-of-the-art fitness facilities and water slides at East Riding Leisure Bridlington or stepping back in time at the stunning Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

“A recent social media and TV campaign to promote Bridlington as a must-visit destination also saw advertisements running during prime time slots on ITV and are credited with encouraging bumper crowds to visit the resort during Easter.”