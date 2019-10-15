Bridlington farmer to compete for the crown in Miss Great Britain 2020 finals

A Bridlington farmer will be swapping her wellies for high heels after reaching the finals of Miss Great Britain 2020.

Sammy Lambert will be competing for the crown in a new over 28s category, created to celebrate 75 years of the Miss Great Britain event, at Athena in Leicester.

The 29-year-old said that "its an honour to be picked for the competition" after following the contest on social media for years.

Sammy who works at her family farm, C & I Wade LTD, said: "I've got no experience but I like a challenge. I'm used to mucking out horse or driving the tractors. "

She is also hoping to boost her confidence by pushing herself out of her comfort zone.

"I haven't been a very confident person in the past and missed out on things because of it. I might have never got the chance to do it again so I've plucked up the courage to do it because otherwise you'll never achieve anything," she added.

The competition, held on February 21, 2020, will include an a fashion round, evening wear round and the swimsuit round — which Sammy said is judged on confidence, presence and choosing the right costume.

The 75 contents, 25 for the special 'Ms Great Britain' division and 50 from the normal contest, will also complete an interview the day before the final.

As part of the competition, Sammy has chosen to help fundraise for the official charity partners - Cancer Research UK and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy charity, Alex’s Wish.

Sammy will be helping to "give back" by completing a sponsored loop the loop challenge, in an AeroSPARX stunt plane, on November 8.

She has also organised a Valentine's Day dinner dance with a DJ, meal, auction and raffle at Bridlington Golf Club. For more information and tickets contact Sammy at sammy_jo_wade@hotmail.com

"By just giving back, to charities like these we can all make a difference in the world and help so please consider contributing to these two great causes even if its a small amount every little will help make big changes in people lives!"

Donations can be made on Sammy's fundrasing page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SammyLambert2