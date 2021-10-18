Bridlington Fair ‘will be as good as ever’ at its new location

Bridlington Fair has always proved popular in the town with many rides making the journey from Hull and the Showmen’s Guild pledged that this year’s fair will be no different.

The fair has always proved popular in the town with many rides making the journey from Hull and the Showmen’s Guild pledged that this year’s fair will be no different with a host of new rides plus the old favourites usually associated with the fair including its games and food and confectionary units.

The event takes place from Wednesday, October 20 to Sunday, October 24.

The fair will operate between 5pm and 10pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Saturday the fair is open between 1pm to 10pm while Sunday is open 1pm until 7pm.

Bridlington Fair has always proved popular in the town with many rides making the journey from Hull and the Showmen’s Guild pledged that this year’s fair will be no different.

A spokesman for Bridlington Fair said: “The fair like others across the country is going ahead but we do ask the public if you feel unwell please take a Covid-19 test before attending the fair and please do not attend if you have tested positive in the last ten days or are self-isolating.

“Our members operating the equipment will do their bit and are cleaning down the rides and touch points more often, we have hand sanitiser on all the attractions too and one-way systems in place on rides. Please follow the instructions.

There will be nine large rides and 15 children’s rides and assorted stalls, including refreshment stalls. We are extremely pleased to be coming back to Bridlington following the Covid lockdown.

“We have suffered just like all the other sectors during the pandemic and it will be great to deliver much-needed entertainment to people in the area.