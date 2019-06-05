Bridlington D-Day hero Eric Hudson - mayor leads the tributes

One of Bridlington’s D-Day veterans has died just days before he was due to return to Normandy for the 75th anniversary commemorations.

Eric Hudson, who was 94, was a familiar face around the area because of his work with the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal every year.

He was also awarded the Legion d’Honneur in 2015, France’s highest military medal - and Bridlington’s mayor Cllr Liam Dealtry led the tributes, following Eric’s death last Thursday.

Cllr Dealtry said: “He was very vocal in his fund-raising campaign and he will be sorely missed. He was a wonderful guy.

“What he did during the Second World War, none of us will be able to understand. He was a hero, like all of the other World War Two veterans in this town. What they all did was phenomenal.

“He had a photo of me and him on his sideboard and he used to phone me up and ask the most random things and then go off on a tangent but he was such a nice guy.

“It was refreshing that he was willing to talk about his experiences, go into schools and tell the children, because we must remember what has happened before and people like Eric coming and telling their stories mean it can be documented.

“I’m really upset he didn’t get to go back to Normandy this week for the 75th anniversary, because he had been looking forward to it so much.”

Born in Leeds, Eric married Jean at the parish church in Heckmondwike in 1948 and in their later years they moved to the Bridlington area.

He lived in Middleton Court, off Pinfold Lane, and spoke earlier this year about how he longed for an official recognition from the town he called home.

A funeral service will be held at Bridlington Priory Church at 3pm on Tuesday, June 18.

Before then, there will be two D-Day memorial services in Bridlington - on Thursday at 11am and a larger event on Saturday at 3pm - both will be held at the war memorial off Prospect Street.