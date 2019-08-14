Bridlington CYP will remain closed 'for at least the next couple of days'

Bridlington CYP committee have confirmed that the centre "will remain closed at the moment."

The centre, on Gypsey Road, closed it's doors after a number of travellers set up an encampment on Saturday evening.

The committee made the “difficult decision” to close for safety concerns due to “threats of violence and arson.”

In a statement yesterday evening, a spokesperson said: "We can confirm we are working with Humberside Police in order to resolve the current situation and have made good progress throughout today, and thank them for their recent support.

"The centre remains closed at the moment and will do for at least the next couple of days and we hope to be back open for the weekends activities.

"We would like to thank all those that have supported the club through this difficult time."

