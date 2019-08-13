Bridlington CYP will remain closed as the club 'will not put anyone at risk until the situation is resolved'

Bridlington's Sports Centre will remain closed today after travellers descended on the site on Saturday evening.

The centre, on Gypsey Road, will be closed until further notice when the situation has been resolved.

Humberside Police issued a statement on the ongoing incident and asked for "people to be patient while the situation is resolved safely"

READ MORE: Travellers at Bridlington CYP: Police investigate alleged assault, criminal damage and public order offence

This morning, the Bridlington CYP committee issued a statement stating that the centre will remain closed today.

"The centre remains closed today whilst our committee continue to work hard to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. The club would like to apologise to all those that are wanting to use the centre and we would like to be back open as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Humberside Police have so far decided it would not be proportionate for them to use their section 61 powers to remove the travellers as well as a lack of resources to do so.

"They have agreed to review that decision this morning and we await their visit and that decision but with threats of further violence and arson to the building the club will not put anyone at risk by opening until the situation is resolved."

READ MORE: Bridlington CYP closed due to 'threats of violence and arson' after travellers descend on site