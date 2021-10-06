Bridlington councillor seeking reassurance over the area’s farming sector at full council meeting

Cllr Jane Evison will seek reassurance that the farming industry will not be forgotten in a question to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader Jonathan Owen.

Cllr Evison said “ERYC has always maintained a very close working relationship with the farming industry through NFU and CLA and is one of the few Councils in the country that has maintained a dedicated rural team.

“However, with everything else the council has had to deal with over recent months, it is very easy for things to slide, and I want to make sure that we pick those meetings and discussions up again.