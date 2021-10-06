Bridlington councillor seeking reassurance over the area’s farming sector at full council meeting
A request for regular meetings between East Riding of Yorkshire Council and National Farmers Union and Country Landowners Association is being made by a Bridlington ward councillor.
In a question to the leader of the council Jonathan Owen at the Full Council today (Wednesday, October 6), Cllr Jane Evison will seek reassurance that the farming industry will not be forgotten.
Cllr Evison said “ERYC has always maintained a very close working relationship with the farming industry through NFU and CLA and is one of the few Councils in the country that has maintained a dedicated rural team.
“However, with everything else the council has had to deal with over recent months, it is very easy for things to slide, and I want to make sure that we pick those meetings and discussions up again.
“The Covid-19 Pandemic and Brexit have both produced huge changes and challenges to our farming industry, resulting in outcomes that were not necessarily expected but it is important that the council fully understands the challenges and, wherever possible, offers support.”