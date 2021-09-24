Bridlington comedian Rosie Jones is set to receive an honorary doctorate from her former university, the University of Huddersfield. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The comedian, 31, graduated from the university with a first-class honours BA in English Language and Creative Writing and later worked as a TV researcher.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Rosie Jones said: "Doctor Jones, Jones, Calling Doctor Jones, Doctor Jones, Doctor Jones, Get up now!

"Beyond thrilled to be made an Honorary Doctorate of the University of Huddersfield!!!"

She will receive her new honorary degree in a graduation ceremony at the university in January 2022.

Jones, who has ataxic cerebral palsy, regularly incorporates her experiences into her comedy to subvert audience expectations.

Rosie Jones is described as "one of the rising stars of the British comedy scene" and made her breakthrough when she was awarded second place in the Leicester Mercury's New Comedian of The Year Award in 2018.

She has written for panel shows Would I Lie to You?, The Last Leg, and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown as well as starring in Live at the Apollo.

The 31-year-old has performed two highly acclaimed sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and has written for the hit Netflix series Sex Education.