Bridlington care agency given ‘good’ rating following CQC inspection

CQC inspectors visited Housing and Support Solutions in May and published their report earlier this month.

Housing and Support Solutions provides personal care to people living in their own houses, flats and supported living schemes so they can live as independently as possible.

The service supports people living with learning disabilities or autistic spectrum disorder, mental health, older people, and people with physical disability or sensory impairment.

The findings were:

○ Safety: Good

○ Effective: Good

○ Caring: Good

○ Responsive: Good

○ Well-Led: Requires improvement.

CQC inspectors reviewed information they had received about the service since the last visit. They also sought feedback from the local authority and professionals who work with the service.

A CQC spokesman said; “We carried out this inspection under Section 60 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (the Act) as part of our regulatory functions.

“We checked whether the provider was meeting the legal requirements and regulations associated with the act.

“Staff had developed positive relationships with people which led to people feeling safe and happy. The culture of the team was positive, and staff felt confident and supported in their role.

“The service had a clear set of values which staff understood and promoted.

“Staff received training and supervision to ensure they had the skills and support for their role. However, staff were not receiving regular appraisals and the provider had no systems in place to record staff’s additional training and qualifications.

“The overall rating for the service has changed from requires improvement to good.”