Bridlington cafe owner wins £8,600 in online poker tournament while on-shift

A Bridlington business owner has won £8,600 in a poker tournament whilst serving drinks and whisking out meals to customers.

Richard Preston, owner of Richie’s Café-Bar on South Beach, entered an £8 tournament and won the first place prize of £8,600, beating a field of 14,345 players.

This is not Richards only big win, as he previously won £11,800 in another PokerStars online tournament.

His poker prowess has naturally asked the question whether he will ever get away from the fridge of his café to the felt of Vegas, but it seems he doesn’t plan to give up his day job just yet.

He said: “I’ve had several wins over £4,000 but because I’m still a Cafe-Bar proprietor I’ve not had the time to pursue poker as a career.

"I would love to head off to Vegas with John Hesp and co from Bridlington for the WSOP Main Event, but it’s a long way to go and I would still have to be in touch with everyone at work to make sure that all is well there too.”

On how he felt after the victory, he said: “Pretty amazing to be fair. I was at work, so I had to play the second day of the tournament on a tablet whilst sat at the bar. There was a lot of interest with people wishing me well whilst they received updates as the game went on.”

Richard is also friends with John Hesp, who won £2 million at the World Series Of Poker (WSOP) 2017 in Las Vegas, and is currently in Las Vegas for this year’s series.

The equivalent of Scarborough Athletic reaching the F.A. Cup final, as Hesp outlasted a field of 7,221 to make 4th place in the biggest poker tournament in the world. The charismatic amateur player still plays in the £10 buy-ins at Richard’s local casino.