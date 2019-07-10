Bridlington beach promoted at Great Yorkshire Show with puffin sand sculptures

The delights of Bridlington beach are being showcased at the Great Yorkshire Show.

East Riding Council have taken the delights of the beach to the show in Harrogate which is currently taking place until Thursday July 11.

The Welcome to Yorkshire stand has a recreation of Bridlington beach, set against a backdrop of the resort, with company Sand In Your Eye making sand sculptures of puffins.

To encourage visitors from the show to come and sample what Bridlington has to offer, the stand will highlight the RSPB Reserve at Bempton Cliffs, with particular emphasis on the iconic puffins and other Bridlington attractions.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture, and leisure, said: “We on the East Riding coast know just how wonderful Bridlington really is, and our mission at the Great Yorkshire Show is to spread the word even further!

"I am delighted that we can go to the Great Yorkshire Show to promote the delights that Bridlington has to offer– the beaches, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington Spa, East Riding Leisure Bridlington, RSPB Bempton Cliffs, and so much more!”

Image: East Riding Council

The Great Yorkshire Show is expected to attract around 130,000 visitors.

Bridlington and the coast will also be promoted at the Driffield Show on Wednesday, 17 July.