Bridlington and District Committee raises £750,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

A local fundraising team has celebrated raising more than £750,000 for a cancer charity.

The Bridlington and District Macmillan Committee have been fundraising for 36 years and in that time raised over three quarters of a million pounds.

New committee members

The money raised has gone directly to people of the East Riding of Yorkshire helping to improve the lives of people affected by cancer.

On Tuesday, 40 ladies, including past and present committee members, attended an afternoon tea event hosted by Macmillan.

Regional fund raising manager, Michaela Ryder, thanked the ladies for making a “huge difference” and having “an incredible impact.”

In her speech she said: “It’s wonderful to be here today to celebrate the amazing achievement of the Bridlington and District Committee, and a real honour to be in the company of those who have made such a huge difference to the lives of people affected by cancer.

“Over the lifetime of the Committee, you’ve raised enough to fund 13 years of Macmillan nursing support, providing practical, emotional and medical support to thousands of families.

“You’ve raised enough to enable our Macmillan Support Line to deal with over 80,000 calls and web enquiries from people who need our help, information, or just someone to talk to.

“You’ve raised enough to enable our mobile information service to reach almost 60,000 people in their own communities through our Macmillan Information Buses. You’ve made an incredible impact.”

“And the work that we continue to do simply wouldn’t be possible without your support, so we can’t thank you enough for your time and dedication. Over 97% of our funding is voluntary, so it is only thanks to you that we can help people with cancer live life as fully as possible.”

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the UK’s largest charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

In the committee’s 36 years there have been many different events organised including April Fools balls, country fairs, bridge lunches, fashion shows, golf am ams, bike rides, fish nights at Franks and the Southburn Christmas fayre when the team bake hundreds of mince pies and Christmas cakes to sell.

One of the biggest fund raising events is the annual clay shoot at Cottondale organised by Anne Farnsworth.

Lady Halifax, Patron of the Bridlington and District Macmillan Committee, also presented long service awards to some women who have been involved in the committee for as long as 35 years.

Liz Curtis, Anne Farnsworth, Sue Leonard, Trish Megginson and Anna Richardson have been presented with 30-year service awards at the event at Manor Farm, Dunnington.

The committee is still striving to make a difference and are already preparing for their next event – a ladies lunch, flower demonstration and cookery demonstration by Tina Cerrutti at the home of the Brankley family at Patrington on October 28.