Bridlington Air Cadets put Police Cadets through their paces with parade drill

Police cadets are pictured with the air cadets during their time at 252 (Bridlington) Sqn RAFAC.

Over two evenings, the Police Cadets were put through their paces by Air Cadet Sgt Zac Allen- Robinson and Cpl Josh Owen.

The cadets were instructed in basic drill movements by the Air Cadets and then had a go themselves.

By the end of the second meeting the Police Cadets were marching alongside the Air Cadets.

Three new recruits are pictured with Rev Matthew Pollard (Sqn Padre).

The training was in preparation for the forthcoming Bridlington Remembrance Parade in November.

Menawhile, three new air cadets have been enrolled at a ceremony this month.

They are Tyler Baker, Matthew Ragsdell and Clayton Hellewell.

The air cadets team is inviting people to join the organisation in its 80th year.

If you are aged between 12 and 16 from Bridlington or the surrounding area you are welcome to come along to find out more, while those over 20 years can find out about becoming and adult civilian instructor.

A 252 Squadron spokesman said: “Adult instructors who can give as much or as little of their time as they choose, will get the chance to take part in exciting outdoor activities and gain leadership qualifications.

Officer Commanding Warrant Officer Bob Hill said: “We’re looking for youngsters with an active interest in fun and activities and a keen interest in aviation.

“We provide most of the RAF Blue uniforms free of charge and most activities on offer such as flying, gliding and target rifle training are included in the monthly subscription of £10.

“Cadets also get the chance to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, annual summer camps on RAF Stations and adventure training, all leading to an industry recognised BTEC qualification.

“There are 12 cadets currently in the Bridlington RAFAC, who meet between 7pm and 9.30pm on Monday and Wednesday for parades and activities.

“Youngsters who fit the bill are invited to come along and find out more on any of the nights we meet at The Drill Hall, Swindon Street, Bridlington.

“Potential cadets can undertake a free trial month.