Bridlington Age UK shop looking to attract more volunteers

The Age UK shop on the Promenade in Bridlington is appealing for volunteers.

The shop has a variety of roles available for people looking to support the cause.

A spokesman said: “Whether you are unemployed and looking for work, or retired and have spare time on your hands, joining our team is a fabulous way to learn and use skills while at the same time becoming a part of something worthwhile.

“Mixing with others is also a good way to alleviate depression and boost confidence and self-esteem.

“We are an energetic group with lots of diverse characters. There are many roles within our team and we are sure there is something here for you.

“Why not call in and have a chat with our shop manager Angie when you have a free minute?