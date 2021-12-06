Bridlington 6th Scout Group decorations bring festive cheer to Mallard Court
Mallard Court Care Home residents were thrilled to receive some beautiful handmade Christmas tree decorations from the 6th Bridlington Scouts Group.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 3:50 pm
A spokesman said: “We decorated our tree on Memory Lane with the decorations and they look gorgeous.
“We all agreed how absolutely wonderful they look!
“A big thank you to the 6th Bridlington Scouts Group from everyone here at Mallard Court for your beautiful decorations that make our tree look amazing.”