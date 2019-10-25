Brid Town U14s team nets £3,934 from Tesco

Members of the Bridlington Town Under 14s football team recently visited the Tesco store on Station Approach to be presented with a cheque for £3,934 to help them buy training equipment.

Clive Sheldrick, lead manager, Jamie Wilson team manager and also Tesco community champion Donovan Copley were pleased to present the team with the cheque.

Tesco regularly supports local groups through its Bags of Help scheme.

Customers can pop into the shop or go to tescobagsofhelp.org.uk to find out more details about the campaign.

