Brid RNLI team’s plea for new volunteers

The new contactless donation machine at Bridlington Lifeboat Station.

The RNLI team is currently looking for a volunteer Lifeboat treasurer and deputy launch authority volunteer, and is asking interested parties to get in touch.

People looking to support Bridlington RNLI now have another method to help save lives at sea.

The lifeboat station has installed a contactless donation machine which is located in the front window for easy access.

Two lifeboat paintings by West Yorkshire Artist Malcolm East are on display at the King Street RNLI shop.

All people have to do to support the team is to tap their card on the machine and £3 will be donated to the cause.

Meanwhile, two fantastic lifeboat paintings by West Yorkshire Artist Malcolm East are currently on display at the King Street RNLI shop.

The D class Inshore lifeboat, Windsor Spirit, painting is an interpretation of the recovery of the Serena on Wednesday, April 10, 2013 both lifeboats attended.

The RNLB Antony Patrick Jones 13:22 painting, entitled ‘A Heavy Swell’ is an interpretation of what the artist felt for the painting.

A Bridlington RNLI spokesman said: “We intend to auction off the paintings at a later date but offers can be made in the shop, or contact [email protected] for more information.

“We have received an offer of £300 for ‘A Heavy Swell’. Mr East said a few more people are interested and has asked us not to part with it yet.”