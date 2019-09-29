Brid author releases Austen Secret

Bridlington author Richard M Jones has taken Jane Austen’s story and given it a new dimension with the release of his second novel Austen Secret – the sequel to Boleyn Gold.

The novel follows a modern-day treasure hunt with a race against time to prevent a valuable collection falling into the wrong hands. The heroes of the story are searching for lost items belonging to the author.

Mr Jones, who has penned 11 books, said: “I wanted to write about this fascinating woman but, like with Anne Boleyn, there is very little new information.

“It was then I decided to place my heroines in a fictional adventure.”