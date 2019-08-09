Bohemian Rhapsody outdoor cinema viewing at Sewerby Hall and Gardens postponed

The outdoor cinema experience to see one of the biggest films of the past 12 months has unfortunately had to be postponed.

Adventure Cinema, who are hosting the showing of Bohemian Rhapsody at Sewerby Hall and Gardens have cancelled the event due to weather concerns.

The event was due to take place tomorrow (Saturday August 10).

A spokespoerson from Adventure Cinema said: "Due to the Met Office forecasting extremely high winds this weekend with gusts of up to 40mph, we have been forced to postpone the Bohemian Rhapsody event at Sewerby Hall and Gardens to Saturday 14th September.

"We have been monitoring the forecast closely for the last few days and had hoped the weather would improve but unfortunately the wind speeds have increased and we must consider the safety of the event.

"All tickets will still be valid for the new date and as Freddie says, the show must go on!

"If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, please email us at help@adventurecinema.co.uk within the next 7 days."

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury.

The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound and culminates in their iconic performance at Live Aid.