Bishop Jonathan Frost will admit new readers to serve villages in the Bridlington area at York Minster ceremony

The Dean of York, Bishop Jonathan Frost, will admit a new reader to serve in the East Riding area during a service at York Minster on Saturday (October 16).

Paula Evans works as a teacher for the Schools Music Service, delivering music lesson to pupils across the East Riding.

She is also a foundation governor and works regularly with three church schools within the Deanery.

Paula has completed her initial training for Reader Ministry with the York School of Ministry and will serve in Skirlaugh, Catwick, Long Riston, Rise, Swine with Ellerby and Sigglesthorne with Nunkeeling and Bewholme.

An existing reader who has moved to the Bridlington area is also being licensed to serve in the Diocese of York.

Ian Fletcher will serve in Rudston, Boynton, Carnaby, Kilham, Burton Fleming with Fordon, Grindale and Wold Newton.

Readers (often identified by the blue scarf worn with their robes at some services) are unpaid lay ministers who lead acts of worship.

Diocesan Warden of Readers, the Venerable Dr Amanda Bloor, said: “It’s marvellous to be celebrating as we licence new readers to minister in parishes across the Diocese.

“I’m inspired by their commitment to the communities that have helped to shape and encourage their ministries, and by the excitement they feel in sharing God’s love to the people they’ll meet.”